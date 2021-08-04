Wall named acting Hinds County sheriff after passing of Lee Vance

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced Deputy Chief Eric Wall will serve as acting sheriff after the passing of Sheriff Lee Vance.

Leaders across the metro remembered Vance as a giant and a friend. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said Vance was a bright light and made everyone feel cared for.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said getting the call about Vance’s passing was one of the toughest calls he’s received. Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham served with Vance for many years and said he will be missed dearly.

“The people of Hinds County lost a giant, and I lost a friend. The citizens of Hinds County knows about his infectious smile and his personality. He never thought he would have to do this,” said Graham.

Wall said even though the sheriff’s office is in mourning, they will continue to serve the people of Hinds County. He said when Vance first assumed the office, the chain of command was set up in case something were to happen to him.