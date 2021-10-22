Walmart pledges $2.4M to Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Walmart pledged $2.4 million over the next three years to Jackson State University (JSU).

According to officials, the funds will be invested in case studies, an executive-in-residence program where Walmart leaders will advise faculty on curriculum and lead mentoring circles and supporting key athletic initiatives including rebuilding the practice field used by JSU athletes.

The partnership, initiated by Head Football Coach Deion Sanders, is set to benefit all JSU students, including non-athletes and student-athletes alike.