Wanted man dies after crash in Rankin County

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – An investigation is underway after a wanted man died in a crash in Rankin County. According to Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl, an officer attempted to stop a 2005 tan Lincoln Town Car for speeding just before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators said the driver, Akeem Jihad Carson, 30, of Canton, did not stop and continued speeding onto South Pearson Road towards Richland. They said Carson lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a wooded area at the intersection of South Pearson and Monterey Road.

Richland Firefighters responded and extricated Carson from the vehicle. He was transported by Pafford Ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died.

According to Flynn, Carson had active arrest warrants from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for parole violations and from Forrest County for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The accident is under investigation by Pearl Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department.