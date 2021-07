WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An eight-year-old child was hit by a car in Warren County on Tuesday. The incident happened on Garden Grove in the Oak Park subdivision around 2:00 p.m.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the eight-year-old and her friend were crossing the street when she was hit by a Dodge Charger.

The child was taken to Merit Health River Region. She was treated at the hospital and later released.

The accident remains under investigation.