Warren County community cleanup event set for Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announces a community cleanup event will take place in Warren County.
The event will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Avenue School parking lot.
The following hazardous items will be accepted:
- Batteries
- Used motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Insecticides
- Pesticides
- Aerosols
- Acids
- Flammable liquids
- Paint
- Computer equipment
- L.P. cylinders
- TVs
- Fluorescent light bulbs
- Ammunition
The following non-hazardous items will be accepted:
- Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)
- Tires
Document shredding will also be available. You should remove all staples, paperclips and binder clips from papers before they’re shredded.