Warren County community cleanup event set for Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announces a community cleanup event will take place in Warren County.

The event will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Avenue School parking lot.

The following hazardous items will be accepted:

  • Batteries
  • Used motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Insecticides
  • Pesticides
  • Aerosols
  • Acids
  • Flammable liquids
  • Paint
  • Computer equipment
  • L.P. cylinders
  • TVs
  • Fluorescent light bulbs
  • Ammunition

The following non-hazardous items will be accepted:

  • Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)
  • Tires

Document shredding will also be available. You should remove all staples, paperclips and binder clips from papers before they’re shredded.

