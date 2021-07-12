Warren County community cleanup event set for Saturday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announces a community cleanup event will take place in Warren County.

The event will be on Saturday, July 17, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Sherman Avenue School parking lot.

The following hazardous items will be accepted:

Batteries

Used motor oil

Antifreeze

Insecticides

Pesticides

Aerosols

Acids

Flammable liquids

Paint

Computer equipment

L.P. cylinders

TVs

Fluorescent light bulbs

Ammunition

The following non-hazardous items will be accepted:

Metals (including appliances, brass, aluminum, copper, steel and bi-metal cans)

Tires

Document shredding will also be available. You should remove all staples, paperclips and binder clips from papers before they’re shredded.