Warren County deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

Chronic wasting disease has an incubation of 16-20 months. Deer only look sick for the last six to eight weeks of their lives. (Submitted photo Game Warden Mike Hopper/KDWPT)

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) announced test results showed a mature buck collected in Warren County was positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

According to MDWFP, the buck was reported to the agency in mid-December 2021. They said the deer was emaciated and in a lethargic condition.

The buck was found four miles north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles south of the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer detected in Mississippi.

Officials said the sample is considered “suspect positive” through initial testing and will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa, for final confirmation.

Since February 2018, 111 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across nine counties.

MDWFP is still relying on hunter-harvested deer for the remainder of the 2021–22 hunting season. Hunters can submit deer for testing at established freezer locations or participating taxidermists.