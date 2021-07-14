Warren County E-911 first in state to use 911eye technology

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – New technology that would help those in emergency situations communication with first responders will soon be available in Warren County. Leaders said this will be the first 911eye technology used in the state.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Warren County will be part of the 911eye network for the upcoming fiscal year. The technology, which has been in trial use since May 2021, allows 911 callers to live-stream incidents in real time.

When a person calls 911 from a smartphone, they are presented with the option to have dispatchers access their phone’s camera via a one-time-use SMS link. The dispatchers will have access to the camera and will be able to communicate with the caller, record footage of the scene and share footage with first responders. The newspaper reported all footage is admissible in court.

The footage will be stored in a cloud-based system and on an external hard drive within Warren County’s E-911 office or with the district attorney.

According to leaders, the 911eye technology will cost the county $7,200 per year once it’s established.