Warren County first responders help save man on Mississippi River

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – First responders in Warren County helped save a man from a possible heat stroke on Thursday, September 2.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the incident happened after authorities received a call from a remote area on the Mississippi River north of Vicksburg.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the call came from a group of men who were camping and fishing on the river. A 52-year-old man in the group had passed out and was unconscious for several minutes.

The man regained consciousness, but others in his group were concerned about his medical condition.

Pace, along with other first responders from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) and the Vicksburg Fire Department, launched boats to look for the group. He said they found the men about 16 miles upstream on the side of the river.

“The paramedics and EMTs rendered first aid. They were able to start an IV and assess his condition, and we transported the patient and the EMTs and paramedics back to the city’s riverfront where their ambulance was waiting,” Pace explained.

The man was taken to Merit Health River Region, and he was treated for dehydration and heart-related problems before he was later released.