Warren County man found dead after motorcycle crash

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a Warren County man was found dead after a motorcycle crash in Vicksburg.

According to an article from the Vicksburg Daily News, Strong’s son, Jamie, contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after his dad went missing on Sunday. Jamie tried contacting his father on his phone, which was still on but did not ever receive a response.

First responders later found Strong’s body near North Washington and Highway 61. His motorcycle had crashed into a ravine.

According to Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones, Strong was traveling northbound on North Washington around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. on Saturday when his bike left the roadway.