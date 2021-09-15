Warren County man indicted on murder charge in sister’s death

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury for the shooting death of his sister.

In the two-count indictment, Brian Greer, 41, was charged with murder in the death of his sister, Heather Hearn, and possession of a weapon after felony conviction. The indictment was handed down in the August 2021 session, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Greer is currently being held at the Leake County Correctional Facility in Carthage. He is serving a six-year sentence for possession of precursor with intent to manufacture involving a case in Warren County. The newspaper reported he is indicted as a habitual offender because he has prior felony convictions.

Investigators said Greer shot Hearn on May 15, 2020, during an argument at her camper off of Tiffintown Road. He was later arrested in Yazoo County.

Hearn died from her injuries in June 2020.