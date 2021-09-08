Warren County supervisors approve fiscal year 2022 budget

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2022 budget. According to Vicksburg Post, the Fiscal Year 2022 assessed value for the county is $543,794,975.

The newspaper reported $41,578,491 is the projected revenue for the fiscal year 2022, a net increase of more than $1.48 million. $27,940,187 of the proposed revenue will be financed through the ad valorem tax levy.

“Other revenue sources for the upcoming fiscal year include gaming, the Victims of Crimes Act grant, youth detention caseworker grants, fines, fees, and internet sales tax,” Warren County Administrator Loretta Brantley said.

The budget includes capital improvements to county buildings and facilities, including the golf course and tennis courts.