Warren County supervisors to host public hearings for American Rescue Plan Act funding

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold four in-person public meetings to review and discuss the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds for the county.

According to the Vicksburg Post, Warren County will receive $8.5 million in ARPA funds.

To get on schedule, submit the ARPA Project Proposal Request Form to the Warren County Board of Supervisors by Friday, October 1 at 5:00 p.m. Forms can be received by contacting or emailing any member of the Board of Supervisors or calling 601-636-4091 or emailing wcboard@co.warren.ms.us.

The forums will be held at four locations across Warren County’s five districts on the following dates:

Oct. 4 – Elk’s Lodge

Oct. 5 – Fisher’s Ferry Fire Station

Oct. 6 – Marcus Venue

Oct. 7 – Kings Empowerment Center

The meetings will begin at 5:00 p.m. each day.