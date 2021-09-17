Warren County teen indicted for shooting death of 11-year-old cousin

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A teen has been indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury for the death of his 11-year-old cousin.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Thomas Hardmon, 14, has been charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence in the shooting death of Ra’shawn Wilbert.

The shooting happened at a home on Elizabeth Circle in June 2021. Vicksburg police said the 11-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hardman was initially charged with second degree murder and given a $150,000 bond by Judge Allen Derivaux.