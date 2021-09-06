Warren County teen injured in shooting on Ashwood Drive

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in the chest on Saturday, September 4.

According to the Vicksburg Post, deputies received a call about the shooting around 12:00 p.m. They responded to a home on Ashwood Drive, and they found the teen laying next to a vehicle. He had been shot once.

Sheriff Martin Pace said the victim is believed to have been in the vehicle with another 18-year-old prior to the shooting.

“The investigators’ task is to determine what happened leading up to the incident, and determine with certainty who was holding the weapon leading up to the incident,” said Pace.

The injured teen was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment, and he was later transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. There’s no word on the victim’s condition at this time.