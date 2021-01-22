Warren County woman in custody for stabbing children, sheriff says

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman is being held without bond in the Warren County jail after allegedly attacking and assaulting her three children, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Shana Smith, 36, is accused of stabbing her children, who are all under the age of seven, with a knife on Wednesday night. Warren County deputies said the incident happened at a home in 1900 block of Heather Place.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, one of the children ran to seek help from a relative nearby. Once deputies arrived, the children were transported to Merit Health River Region with wounds and were later released. One child suffered a cut to the throat and is expected to recover.

Smith is currently being held without bond while awaiting her initial court appearance before County Court Judge Marcie Southerland.

This is an ongoing investigation.