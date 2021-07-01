Waste Management offers safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management leaders are offering tips to families ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. This time of year, leaders said they see an increase in flammable materials being disposed of curbside, which creates potentially dangerous situations in communities.
The most common causes for fires in garbage or recycling trucks are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items, such as pool chemicals and paint, lighter fluid and propane tanks; lithium ion and rechargeable batteries; and fireworks.
Waste Management offered the following safety tips for flammable household waste:
- Hot coals or ashes should never be placed in a trash container.
- Cool coals for several days on the grill or in a metal container full of water then seal the container with a tight lid before placing in your trash can.
- Never place used coals in plastic, paper or wood containers for disposal.
- Keep all flammable and hazardous materials out of your waste and recycling containers including lithium ion and rechargeable batteries, paint, chemical products, fluorescent lights, pesticides and oil rags. Visit your parish/city website to locate Household Hazardous Waste drop off locations in your area.
- Collect your used lithium-ion batteries (from toys, greeting cards and electronics) and rechargeable batteries in small plastic bags and take them to a hardware store or other drop-off point for recycling.
- Make sure to properly dispose of used fireworks debris. The National Council on Fireworks Safety advises soaking used fireworks in water and letting them sit for 15 minutes before disposal. Dispose of all other debris including used matches, wrappers, etc. in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue.