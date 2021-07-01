Waste Management offers safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Waste Management leaders are offering tips to families ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. This time of year, leaders said they see an increase in flammable materials being disposed of curbside, which creates potentially dangerous situations in communities.

The most common causes for fires in garbage or recycling trucks are hot barbecue coals and ashes; flammable items, such as pool chemicals and paint, lighter fluid and propane tanks; lithium ion and rechargeable batteries; and fireworks.

Waste Management offered the following safety tips for flammable household waste: