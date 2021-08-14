WATCH: Funeral for Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance will be laid to rest on Saturday, August 14.

The funeral service will start at 11:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. For those who attend the service, face masks will be mandatory.

The Cemetery Rituals and Last Call will be performed by the honor guard and other designees following the funeral on the grounds of the Mississippi Coliseum.

Following the rituals and Last Call, the motorcade will escort the family and close friends of Sheriff Vance to the private burial at Johnson Cemetery.

Vance passed away on Wednesday, August 4, at his Jackson home. He died due to COVID-19. Vance was 63-years old.