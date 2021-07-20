Water giveaway, COVID-19 vaccination event to be held in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi SHINE Project with partner with Brookhaven police to hold a water giveaway. The event will be at the A.L. Lott Park Field on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. It will start at 9:00 a.m.

Two hundred and fifty-two cases of water will be distributed. Only one case will be provided per household on a first come, first serve basis.

COVID-19 vaccinations will also be provided at the event from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the Jefferson Comprehensive Health Center mobile unit.