CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Mississippi SHINE Project to host a water giveaway.

They will give out 252 cases of water to neighbors (one case per household) on Tuesday, July 27 at the sheriff’s office on Market Street in Port Gibson. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.

The event starts at 9:00 a.m.