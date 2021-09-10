Weapons exchange in Natchez leads to teen getting shot

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a 17-year-old on an aggravated assault charge after another teen was shot in the hip.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on September 2 in the 300 block of Dumas Drive. When police arrived at the scene, they discovered Seth Hendricks, 17, had been taken to Merit Health Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

Police detained Kerenski Hawkins, 23, who had removed two guns from the crime scene.

They said Marlon Gatlin, Jr., was later brought to the Natchez Police Department by his father for questioning. He was charged with aggravated assault and auto burglary. Police said he confessed to stealing the firearm that was used in the shooting out a car earlier in the day.

After further investigation, police said they determined Gatlin and Hendricks, along with 15-year-old Elijah York, were supposed to be exchanging weapons with each other, until Hendricks and York tried to rob Gatlin. The shooting happened during that time.

Marlon Gatlin, Jr. (Courtesy: Natchez Police)

Elijah York (Courtesy: Natchez Police)

Kerenski Hawkins (Courtesy: Natchez Police)

York has been charged with attempted robbery. Hendricks is currently in the hospital and will also be charged with attempted robbery. Hawkins was charged with one count of tampering with evidence in a crime.

Police said they were able to recover all of the weapons that were used in the crimes.