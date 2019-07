The 25th annual Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari is postponed, due to the possibility of severe weather.

August 3 is the set date for the event.

According to a media release, the Blue Bell Ice Cream Safari will start at the same time and have the same activities.

The annual event will start at 10 am and go on until 1 pm.

EVENT MOVED TO AUGUST 3rd!!!!!After 48 hours of weather-watching and discussions with Blue Bell Ice Cream, we feel it… Posted by The Jackson Zoo on Friday, July 12, 2019