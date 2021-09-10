Welcome back party held for Jackson’s Oak Street Health seniors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a party was thrown for seniors to welcome them back at Jackson’s Oak Street Health.

Dozens of local healthcare organizations took part in the community celebration held at Smith-Wills Stadium. It featured food vendors, vaccination signups.

Karla Smith, the Outreach Director at Oak Street Health-Jackson West Clinic-Westland Plaza, said, “Oak Street Health is just so proud to be a partner with Smith-Wills to give this type of event back to our community especially during these times.”

Their motto is to keep people happy, healthy, and out of the hospital.

“It shows that the community is ready to get vaccinated and start life back to normal. It’s very exciting because we able to partner up several vendors and insurance agencies and home healthcare agencies,” said Greg Brown, Outreach Director at Oak Street Health-Jackson North Triangle Mart.

Oak Street Health has other locations across the country and recently opened its 100th location.

Baxter Walls, an Outreach Executive, said, “We are out here trying to educate the elderly population about taking care of their health. We’re located on North State Street and Ellis Avenue and come out enjoy yourselves and take care.”

Oak Street Health opened their Jackson clinic last August, and they offer primary care options for seniors on Medicare.