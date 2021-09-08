WellsFest moves to a digital format for 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual WellsFest will not take place in-person this year. Instead, organizers announced the event will take place virtually due to COVID-19.
Organizers released the following statement online:
We regret that the public health situation prevents us, for a second year, from continuing our annual tradition of providing our community the gift of live music and family fun in a beautiful outdoor setting, free from alcohol. We look forward to returning to the traditional festival format next September! For this year, we hope you will join us in supporting Grace House and enjoying WellsFest activities digitally, including a benefit concert, a pet photo contest, and an auction that contains both fine art from Mississippi artists and goods and services from local merchants.Wells United Methodist Church