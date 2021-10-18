Wesson man killed in Copiah County crash

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Wesson man.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, the accident happened just before 2:00 a.m. on U.S. 51 north of J & M Drive in Copiah County on Monday.

A 2012 Chevrolet Malibu was being driven by Leobardo G. Morales, 42, of Wesson. Bosarge said the front of Morales’ vehicle collided with the front of a 2018 Freightliner, which was being driven by Craig A. Shields, 63, of Hollandale.

Morales died at the scene. There were no other injuries.