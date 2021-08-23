Wesson man sentenced to 7 years in prison for possessing child porn

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, a Wesson man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of child pornography followed by eight years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Gunner Nathaniel Speed, 25, was stopped by the Flowood Police Department on November 15, 2019, for a traffic violation. He was found to have over 150 pictures and videos portraying children having sex and simulated sex with adult males on his cell phone.

Speed was charged in a federal criminal indictment on June 10, 2020. He pled guilty on March 1, 2021, to possession of child pornography.

Speed was ordered to pay $214,301.43 in restitution.