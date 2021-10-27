What to know about parking for Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country singer Luke Bryan will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:00 p.m.

Brandon police recommend accessing the venue from the I-20 Crossgates exit 54/Highway 18 via Boyce Thompson Road. It can also be reached from the I-20 downtown Brandon exit 56/Highway 80 via Marquette Road.

Brandon Amphitheater parking map (Courtesy of the Brandon Police Department)

Parking is free, and police ask that attendees plan to arrive early, especially if you require close-in or handicap parking.