What to know about parking for Luke Bryan concert at Brandon Amphitheater

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Country singer Luke Bryan will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:00 p.m.
Brandon police recommend accessing the venue from the I-20 Crossgates exit 54/Highway 18 via Boyce Thompson Road. It can also be reached from the I-20 downtown Brandon exit 56/Highway 80 via Marquette Road.
Parking is free, and police ask that attendees plan to arrive early, especially if you require close-in or handicap parking.