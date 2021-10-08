What you need to know about the 2022 Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time ever, 2022 National Dixie Rodeo will be held over two weekends for more fun and entertainment.

Last year, parts of the Dixie National were canceled because of the historic ice storm. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said some of the best cowboys and cowgirls around will be there to take part in the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi River.

“We’re going to kick it off on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Then were going to take a two day break Monday and Tuesday and then go all the way through Saturday, so it will make it easier for more Mississippi families to come out and enjoy the great Dixie National Rodeo,” said Gipson.

The Mississippi AG and Outdoor Expo will also be held over the first weekend of the rodeo. It will focus mainly on turkey hunting, boating and fishing.

The 57th Annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo will run January 19 – February 20, 2022, at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.