Wheelchairs donated to VA Medical Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veterans at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson now have new wheelchairs, which were donated by Humana MarketPoint Mississippi.

The 18 new heavy-duty bariatric wheelchairs provide extra space and comfort for the veterans at the center. Each wheelchair also has a pocket for convenient storage.

Courtesy: Humana MarketPoint Mississippi

