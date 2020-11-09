Wheelchairs donated to VA Medical Center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Veterans at the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson now have new wheelchairs, which were donated by Humana MarketPoint Mississippi.
The 18 new heavy-duty bariatric wheelchairs provide extra space and comfort for the veterans at the center. Each wheelchair also has a pocket for convenient storage.
LATEST STORIES:
- CBS announces 2020 holiday special schedule
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping
- MDES announces change in phone numbers for Contact Center
- Putin won’t congratulate Biden until challenges end, Kremlin says
- Sergio Garcia to sit out 2020 Masters Tournament due to COVID-19