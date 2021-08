MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said drivers should use caution on I-55 in McComb.

According to MDOT, there has been an increase in traffic in the area, which has caused congestion and delays. The congestion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Drivers are reminded to be on alert for roadside workers as Hurricane Ida cleanup continues.