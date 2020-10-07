Severe Weather Tools

William Carey University, JPS create partnership to increase teacher employment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School District signed a new partnership with William Carey University in hopes to help employ more teachers.

The two institutions signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday. The partnership is to create a sustainable program to qualify teachers for employment.

“We’ve got to play chess, not checkers. We’ve got to be as aggressive as the engineers, the medical professionals and the IT professionals. We’ve got to be just as intentional about developing the interest and about developing the capacity and the pipeline for the next generation of educators,” said JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene.

Ben Burnette, William Carey’s Dean of Education, was present to sign the memorandum alongside Greene.

