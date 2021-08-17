Williams to step down from role as Jackson’s Public Works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Jackson City Council meeting on Tuesday, Public Works Director Dr. Charles Williams announced he will go back to his previous position as city engineer.

Williams said he will probably go back to being the city engineer within the next two weeks.

“I am dedicated to the city, committed here. I look forward to serving in whatever capacity he (Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba) deems fit for me,” he stated.

There’s no word on who will replace Williams as Public Works director at this time.