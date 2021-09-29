Windgate Foundation awards $2.1M to Millsaps College

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Millsaps College was awarded $2.1 million gift for scholarships and art equipment from the Windgate Foundation located in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The majority of the award will be used to establish the Windgate Foundation Endowed Scholarship Fund, with $2 million going to create an endowment for need-based scholarships. The remaining funds will support immediate scholarships and the purchase of new art equipment in the Windgate Visual Arts Center at Millsaps.

“Within the span of a few years, the Windgate Foundation has given nearly $5 million and, as a result, unequivocally altered the future of Millsaps,” said Millsaps President Dr. Rob Pearigen. “Their support has transformed the arts at the college, and their most recent grant promises to be equally as impactful to the

college and the students who will benefit from it.”

This gift follows the Windgate Foundation’s 2015 challenge grant that paved the way for the construction of the Windgate Visual Arts Center on Millsaps’ campus completed in 2019. The new equipment afforded by this grant, including a rare Vandercook press to be used for printmaking and graphic design, will only help build upon this momentum.