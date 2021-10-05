Woman accused in death of Claiborne County toddler released on bond

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter in Claiborne County has been released on bond.

T’Kia Bevily posted a $1 million bond on Tuesday, October 5, according to the Claiborne County sheriff. She was being held in the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

This comes after Bevily was granted a new trial in September 2021 because one of the jurors failed to disclose he is related to the child’s mother.

In February 2021, Bevily was sentenced to life without parole, days after a jury convicted her of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Jurayah Smith

The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, has also been charged with murder. His trial has been postponed.

Investigators said the toddler received multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and was killed while in custody of T’kia and Morris Bevily.

Bevily’s attorneys raised questions about the juror who is related to the victim’s mother, and they requested a new trial, which was granted.

Court records show that during jury selection, a man failed to disclose that he is the uncle of the the dead toddler’s aunt. He was selected as a juror.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.