Woman accused of attacking man on Bailey Ave. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman for hitting a man multiple times with a blunt object during a fight.

Police said the assault happened on Saturday, October 10, in the 1200 block of Bailey Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said Letha Barnes, 56, was charged with aggravated assault.

