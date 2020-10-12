Severe Weather Tools

Woman accused of attacking man on Bailey Ave. in Jackson

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a woman for hitting a man multiple times with a blunt object during a fight.

Police said the assault happened on Saturday, October 10, in the 1200 block of Bailey Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said Letha Barnes, 56, was charged with aggravated assault.

