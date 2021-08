JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced a 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Clark Avenue in July 2021.

Investigators said Amber Edwards has been charged with murder in the death of Charles Shavers, 43. She was arrested with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

In July, police said Shavers was found with a gunshot wound to the head.