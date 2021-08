JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Police said Kennedy Wilson, 24, was shot while she was traveling west on Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

According to investigators, Wilson was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where she was pronounced deceased.

There’s no word on a suspect or motive for the shooting.