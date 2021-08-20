Woman killed in shooting on West Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting. The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. near West Street and Woodrow Wilson.

Police said Melissa Turner, 39, was shot once in the shoulder while sitting at a traffic light. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where she died from her injuries.

Investigators said Turner’s 16-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. He was not hurt.

According to police, the suspect is a woman who was driving a white Nissan Xterra with the tag number: HNR4471. She is between 5’9″ and 5’11” tall.

If you have any information call, Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477)