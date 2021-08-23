Woman killed in two-vehicle accident involving Simpson County school bus

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are investigating a deadly crash involving a school bus in Simpson County. The accident happened just after 7:00 a.m. on Monday, August 23, on MS 540 east of Zion Hill Road.

According to Trooper First Class Ron Bosarge, a white 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound, while a 2007 Simpson County school bus was traveling eastbound on the highway. The two vehicles collided with each other.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu, 21-year-old Asiah Saranthus, of Mize, died at the scene. Bosarge said Saranthus was not wearing her seatbelt.

The school bus was carrying five students at the time of the accident. The driver of the school bus and the students were not injured.