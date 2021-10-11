Woman shot multiple times, dies at UMMC in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed.

According to Officer Sam Brown, Melanie Groves, 25, had been shot multiple times Monday morning. Police do not know where the shooting happened.

Brown stated Groves pulled up to Merit Health Hospital and collapsed outside her vehicle. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where she died on Monday.

Police said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and there’s no suspect.

