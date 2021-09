VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a woman was stabbed on Saturday, September 18.

The incident happened on Pemberton Street, according to the Vicksburg Post. Police said the victim was taken to Merit Health River Region after being stabbed in the chest. Her wound was non-life threatening.

Investigators believe a fight between two women led up to the stabbing. Police are still searching for the suspect, who has not been identified at this time.