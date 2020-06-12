Womens’s Foundation of Misssissippi awards over $60,000 in rapid response grants for COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi, a public grantmaking foundation focused on improving conditions for women and girls across the state, announced rapid response grant awards totaling $64,997 for seventeen Mississippi-based nonprofit agencies and programs directly serving some of our state’s most vulnerable women and families in wake of the public health crisis caused by COVID-19.

Executive Director Tracy DeVries stated: “The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi is grateful to the donors who supported our efforts and quickly responded with us to the very real and immediate needs of women and girls in our state during this time of crisis. We must continue to support Mississippi’s women and girls so that families and communities can be sustained now – and in the months to come.”

The organizations and needs the grants will support include: