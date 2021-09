NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – “Y’all Means All” is set to return to Natchez on October 21-23.

The event will be starring Mrs. Kasha Davis with special guest star Leslie Jordan and hosted by Josalyn Royale.

Drag Queen Bingo – Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7:00 p.m.

“The Weekend Welcome Reception – Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Battle of the Belles and Beaus (Starring Mrs. Kasha Davis) – Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8:00 p.m.

For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.