Yazoo City man in custody after shooting at apartment complex

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police announced a man turned himself in in connection to a shooting that happened in early October 2021.
Investigators said Owen Young, 21, (also known as Owen Sawyer, Jr.) was involved in the shooting that happened at the Broadmoor Vilage Apartments on Westview Drive. Police said the victim drove himself to the hospital and has since been released.
Investigators believe a fight between the victim and suspect started inside a vehicle. They said Young got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the victim. The victim also returned fire and hit Young.
No other injuries were reported.