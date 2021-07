YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders will send a resolution to state officials to authorize the sale of liquor at restaurants on Sundays.

According to the Yazoo Herald, state officials recently stopped the sale of liquor in the city on Sundays due to the lack of wording within the city’s ordinances.

The resolution will be sent to the state to clear up any misunderstandings. Liquor sales on Sundays only applies to restaurants, not package stores.