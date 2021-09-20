Yazoo City shooting victim found on front porch, murder suspect in custody

UPDATE:

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police said Wesley Littleton turned himself in around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21 at the Yazoo City Police Department.

According to investigators, Littleton was with an attorney, and he refused to make a statement. He has been booked into the jail and charged with murder.

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating after a man was shot on a front porch on Friday, September 17.

According to investigators, officers received a call about a shooting at S. Central Alley just after 10:00 p.m. They said the victim, 35-year-old Willie Thomas, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. He died on Saturday, September 18.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Wesley Littleton in connection to the case. They believe the two men knew each other.

