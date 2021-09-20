Yazoo City shooting victim found on front porch, police search for murder suspect

Wesley Littleton (Courtesy: Yazoo City Police)

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City police are investigating after a man was shot on a front porch on Friday, September 17.

According to investigators, officers received a call about a shooting at S. Central Alley just after 10:00 p.m. They said the victim, 35-year-old Willie Thomas, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital. He died on Saturday, September 18.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Wesley Littleton in connection to the case. They believe the two men knew each other.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

