Yazoo County deputies arrest 18-year-old for trying to sneak in contraband at jail

Austin Richardson (Courtesy: Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility)

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sneak in contraband at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility.

According to the Yazoo Herald, Austin Richardson has been charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a jail facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute. 

Investigators said Richardson cut a hole in the fence of the jail, but he was caught while trying to run away.

