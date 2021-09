YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Fair will be held Friday, October 15 through Saturday, October 23.

According to the Yazoo Herald, there will be adult and youth exhibit items for the Yazoo County Fair exhibit hall. The items include plants, canned food, and arts and crafts.

For questions concerning contest guidelines or exhibit entries, contact Phillip Vandevere, Jr. or Sheila Carter for information at 746-2453 or via email at phillipvandevere@msstate.edu or sbc262@msstate.edu.