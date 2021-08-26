Yazoo County father, son receive hate crime convictions

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found a father and son guilty of hate crimes for the assault of two teenagers in September 2020. The conviction happened on Wednesday, August 25, following a three-day trial.

Wade Twiner and Lane Twiner were both found guilty of two counts of simple assault and felony malicious mischief. In addition, the jury found the father and son guilty of a hate crime enhancement, which allows for doubling of the time of their sentences.

In September 2020, police said Wade and Lane fired shots at the teens on a four-wheeler. The incident happened on Ridge Road. The teens were not injured during the incident.

Wade Twiner

Lane Twiner

The Twiners will be sentenced on Friday, August 27, 2021.