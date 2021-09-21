Yazoo County man charged with murder after shooting near Bentonia

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County deputies arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting on Sunday, September 19.

The shooting happened on Old Highway 49 near Bentonia. Chief Investigator Terry Gann said deputies believe Deyton Worthy drove by Joshua Rayborn, 34, and shot him once in the chest.

According to Gann, Rayborn was found dead on the front porch of the suspect’s mother’s home. He said investigators believe it was a coincidence that Rayborn happened to be at that location.

Gann stated the Worthy and Rayborn were not strangers to law enforcement, and they allegedly had issues with each other. Investigators are working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Worthy has been charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.